Saltwater crocodiles are slowly returning to Bali and Java. Can we learn to live alongside them?

By Brandon Michael Sideleau, PhD student studying human-saltwater crocodile conflict, Charles Darwin University
After decades of absence, crocodiles are now being seen off Bali, Lombok and Java. That’s good for the species – but what about us?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
