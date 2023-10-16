Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The roots of the North American opioid crisis, and 3 key strategies for stopping it

By Rohan Anand, Post Doctoral Fellow, British Columbia Centre on Substance Use, University of British Columbia
M. Eugenia Socias, Assistant Professor, Dept of Medicine, University of British Columbia and Research Scientist with the BC Centre on Substance Use, University of British Columbia
There were more than 100,000 opioid-related deaths in North America in 2022. How the crisis grew to such proportions, and three potential paths to ending it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
