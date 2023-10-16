Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament Considering Draft Law To Curb Civil Society

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kyrgyzstan’s parliament in Bishkek on November 17, 2022. © 2022 Kyrgyzstan Parliament/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images This Tuesday, Kyrgyzstan’s parliament is set to hold the first reading of the highly repressive “foreign representatives” draft law, which would interfere with the activities of nongovernmental organizations receiving funding from abroad. If adopted, the bill would have a chilling effect on Kyrgyzstan’s vibrant civil society, curbing their ability to defend the human rights of ordinary citizens, provide social services, and contribute to the development…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The roots of the North American opioid crisis, and 3 key strategies for stopping it
~ 4 affordable housing strategies that are working in Canada
~ How Serbia-Kosovo tensions hang like a spectre over the European Union
~ Japan Court Rules Against Mandatory Transgender Sterilization
~ In Killers of the Flower Moon, true crime reveals the paradoxes of the past
~ AI is closer than ever to passing the Turing test for ‘intelligence’. What happens when it does?
~ The Exorcist: Believer is a ‘retcon’ film - it imagines none of the sequels exist. This sequel shouldn’t exist, either
~ We landed a camera on Venus before seeing parts of our own oceans – it’s time to ramp up observations closer to home
~ 'They treat you like an it': people with intellectual disability on seeing medical professionals
~ The move to a cashless society isn't just a possibility, it's well underway
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter