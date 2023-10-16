Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan Court Rules Against Mandatory Transgender Sterilization

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Gen Suzuki, center, enters Shizuoka family court in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka prefecture, central Japan for a court hearing on October 14, 2022. © 2022 Kyodo News via AP Photo A Japanese family court has ruled that the country’s requirement that transgender people be surgically sterilized to change their legal gender is unconstitutional. The ruling is the first of its kind in Japan, and comes as the Supreme Court considers a separate case about the same issue. In 2021, Gen Suzuki, a transgender man, filed a court request to have his legal gender recognized as male without…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
