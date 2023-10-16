'They treat you like an it': people with intellectual disability on seeing medical professionals
By Elizabeth Emma Palmer, Senior clinical lecturer in medical genetics, UNSW Sydney
Iva Strnadová, Professor, UNSW Sydney
Jackie Leach Scully, Professor of Bioethics, Director of the Disability Innovation Institute UNSW, UNSW Sydney
Julie Loblinzk, Adjunct Lecturer at School of Education, UNSW Sydney
People with intellectual disability told us they often felt cut out of their own health appointments, as healthcare practitioners spoke to their support person or family instead of to them.
