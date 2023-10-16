Tolerance.ca
Could 'marine cloud brightening' reduce coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef?

By Daniel Patrick Harrison, Senior Lecturer, Southern Cross University
It might sound like science fiction, but “marine cloud brightening” is being seriously considered as a way to shield parts of the ocean from extreme heat.

We’re using water canons to spray seawater into the sky. This causes brighter, whiter clouds to form. These low marine clouds reflect sunlight away from the ocean’s surface, protecting the marine life below from the worst of climate change.

Australia’s Reef Restoration and Adaptation Program – a collaboration between several universities, CSIRO and the Australian…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
