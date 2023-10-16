Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt's Rafah crossing is a lifeline to Palestinians living in Gaza - but opening it is still unresolved

By Lorenzo Navone, Lecturer, Université de Strasbourg
The Rafah crossing has historically played a pivotal role in easing the hardships faced by Gazans. Today, it represents an actual lifeline.The Conversation


© The Conversation

© The Conversation -
