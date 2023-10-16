Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza has been blockaded for 16 years – here's what a 'complete siege' and invasion could mean for vital supplies

By Georgina McAllister, Assistant Professor in Stabilisation Agriculture at the Centre for Agroecology, Water & Resilience, Coventry University
After 56 years of occupation and a 16-year blockade, the Gaza Strip (Gaza) is now subjected to what Israel’s defence minister described as a “complete siege”. Water, food, energy and fuel supplies have been severed as further retaliation for Hamas’s attacks.

Gaza’s estimated 2.3 million citizens are used to struggle. And as a political ecologist researching food sovereignty in Gaza City and Khan Yunis, a city in southern Gaza, with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
