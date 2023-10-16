Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Watching movies could be good for your mental health

By Jenny Hamilton, Senior Lecturer in Counselling/ Psychological Therapies/ Programme Leader for MSc Counselling, University of Lincoln
Many of us enjoy sitting down to watch a good film because of the way movies can make us feel. A sad film might help us release our emotions or a comedy might lift our mood. Movies can also offer a chance to connect with and explore our emotions in a safe way.

Because of the effect that films can have, there’s growing interest in using them as a therapeutic tool. Although this field is still very new, my review of the research so far shows that film therapy can be effective at helping people process…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
