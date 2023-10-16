Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labour's plan to focus on early maths is solid – gaps in achievement start even before primary school

By Camilla Gilmore, Professor of Mathematical Cognition, Loughborough University
Politicians in the UK have maths on the mind. The Conservatives intend to extend compulsory maths education for young people until 18.

And at the Labour party conference, shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson announced the opposition’s plans to improve maths skills across the country: a focus on primary school and pre-school education rather than post-16, with an emphasis on children learning the maths they will need for everyday…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
