Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is space so dark even though the universe is filled with stars?

By Brian Jackson, Associate Professor of Astronomy, Boise State University
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.

Why is space so dark despite all of the stars in the universe? – Nikhil, age 15, New Delhi

People have been asking why space is dark despite being filled with stars for so long that this question has a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
