Gun deaths among children and teens have soared – but there are ways to reverse the trend

By Rebeccah Sokol, Assistant Professor of Social Work, University of Michigan
Marc A. Zimmerman, Professor of Public Health, University of Michigan
Patrick Carter, Co-Director, Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention; Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Michigan
Firearm injuries are now the leading cause of death among U.S. children and teens following a huge decadelong rise.

Analyses published on Oct. 5, 2023, by a research team in Boston found an 87% increase in firearm-involved fatalities among Americans under the age of 18 from 2011 to 2021.

Such an increase is obviously very concerning. But as scholarsThe Conversation


