Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gangsters are the villains in 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' but the biggest thief of Native American wealth was the US government

By Torivio Fodder, Indigenous Governance Program Manager and Professor of Practice, University of Arizona
The Osage murders of the 1920s are just one episode in nearly two centuries of stealing land and resources from Native Americans. Much of this theft was guided and sanctioned by federal law.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How we're using evidence to tackle net zero, slow economy and new hybrid working – sign up for Conversation partnership events and reports
~ Why is space so dark even though the universe is filled with stars?
~ Gun deaths among children and teens have soared – but there are ways to reverse the trend
~ A reflexive act of military revenge burdened the US − and may do the same for Israel
~ Who tracked UK COVID infections the best at the height of the pandemic? A new study provides the answer
~ Caine Prize 2023: Senegalese writers win for fantasy-horror story about dangers facing girls
~ Mauritania: Amnesty International condemns the enforced disappearance of Youba Siby and subsequent violations of his rights
~ China: UN Chief Should Denounce Crimes against Humanity
~ ‘New Bloom': A rare leftist media voice in Taiwan
~ Terence Davies: four films that reveal the pain and poetry of the director's own life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter