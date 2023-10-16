Tolerance.ca
China: UN Chief Should Denounce Crimes against Humanity

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) shakes hands with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, April 26, 2019.  © 2019 Andrea Verdelli/AP Photo (New York) – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres should press Chinese President Xi Jinping to end Chinese authorities’ crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other serious rights abuses in China during his upcoming visit, Human Rights Watch said today. Guterres is expected to attend the third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on October 17 and 18, 2023, to mark…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
