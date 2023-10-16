Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Terence Davies: four films that reveal the pain and poetry of the director's own life

By Matthew Smith, Lecturer in Film, Media & Television, Edge Hill University
Terence Davies, who has died at the age of 77, was a key figure in British and European cinema. The Liverpool-born director extended the formal possibilities of film, and had a unique capacity for depicting memory and personal history.

Much of Davies’ early work was directly informed by his difficult childhood in Liverpool, his relationship with his father, Irish Catholicism and a complicated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘New Bloom': A rare leftist media voice in Taiwan
~ Write for Rights – the life-changing power of words
~ Wolf protection in Europe has become deeply political – Spain's experience tells us why
~ Tuberculosis isn't just a historical disease. Here's how it spreads and who is at risk
~ 100 years of Disney: from a cartoon mouse to a global giant, how Walt Disney conquered the world
~ Death, grief and survival: two new Australian novels reinvent the elegy for an age of climate catastrophe
~ Fly season: what to know about Australia's most common flies and how to keep them away
~ Middle East on ‘verge of the abyss’ UN warns, as Israel-Hamas conflict deepens Gaza crisis
~ Slime after slime: why those biofilms you slip on in rivers are vitally important
~ All the reasons you might be having night sweats – and when to see a doctor
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter