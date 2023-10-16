Tolerance.ca
Wolf protection in Europe has become deeply political – Spain's experience tells us why

By Hanna Pettersson, Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of York
Wolves are staging a comeback in many areas of Europe after centuries of persecution. Over the past decade alone, they have expanded their range on the continent by more than 25%.

This resurgence was brought into sharp focus in September 2023 following a controversial statement by Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. She said: “The concentration…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
