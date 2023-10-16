Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Death, grief and survival: two new Australian novels reinvent the elegy for an age of climate catastrophe

By Brigid Magner, Associate Professor in Literary Studies, RMIT University
Gretchen Shirm’s The Crying Room and Briohny Doyle’s Why We Are Here share a preoccupation with death and grief and what it means to live on, without intimate others, during a climate crisis. Both novels feature protagonists who lose parents and partners, and both explore their themes via writer-narrators who are producing fictions.

Review: The Crying Room – Gretchen Shirm (Transit Lounge); Why We Are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 100 years of Disney: from a cartoon mouse to a global giant, how Walt Disney conquered the world
~ Fly season: what to know about Australia's most common flies and how to keep them away
~ Middle East on ‘verge of the abyss’ UN warns, as Israel-Hamas conflict deepens Gaza crisis
~ Slime after slime: why those biofilms you slip on in rivers are vitally important
~ All the reasons you might be having night sweats – and when to see a doctor
~ How mistaken identity can lead to wrongful convictions
~ Critically endangered scalloped hammerheads gather in seas off Perth. They need protection
~ Middle East on ‘verge of the abyss’, UN warns as Israel-Hamas conflict deepens Gaza crisis
~ Philippines: Killings of Unionists Go Unchecked
~ Roald Dahl was a bigot and beloved children’s author. Wes Anderson shows both sides of this complicated persona
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS