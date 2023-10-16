Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Middle East on ‘verge of the abyss’ UN warns, as Israel-Hamas conflict deepens Gaza crisis

The UN Secretary-General on Sunday appealed to Hamas to immediately release all hostages and to Israel to grant “unimpeded access for humanitarian aid” into the Gaza Strip.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 100 years of Disney: from a cartoon mouse to a global giant, how Walt Disney conquered the world
~ Death, grief and survival: two new Australian novels reinvent the elegy for an age of climate catastrophe
~ Fly season: what to know about Australia's most common flies and how to keep them away
~ Slime after slime: why those biofilms you slip on in rivers are vitally important
~ All the reasons you might be having night sweats – and when to see a doctor
~ How mistaken identity can lead to wrongful convictions
~ Critically endangered scalloped hammerheads gather in seas off Perth. They need protection
~ Middle East on ‘verge of the abyss’, UN warns as Israel-Hamas conflict deepens Gaza crisis
~ Philippines: Killings of Unionists Go Unchecked
~ Roald Dahl was a bigot and beloved children’s author. Wes Anderson shows both sides of this complicated persona
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter