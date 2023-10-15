Tolerance.ca
Roald Dahl was a bigot and beloved children’s author. Wes Anderson shows both sides of this complicated persona

By Stephen Gaunson, Senior Lecturer, RMIT University
Wes Anderson’s latest work involves four short films based on Roald Dahl stories: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, The Swan, The Rat Catcher and Poison.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is the longest, with a runtime of 39 minutes (from an 82-page story), following the altruistic journey of the eponymous character, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. A wealthy dandy transforms into a benevolent figure, giving away his gambling fortune to children’s hospitals and orphanages.

While the others may seem like lesser works, shorter in length (from shorter stories) and less…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
