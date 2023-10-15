Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

School suspensions entrench disadvantage. What are the alternatives and how have they worked overseas?

By Linda J. Graham, Professor and Director of the Centre for Inclusive Education, Queensland University of Technology
Callula Killingly, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Inclusive Education, Queensland University of Technology
Suspension from school is meant to be a last resort for serious problem behaviour. Despite that, an alarming number of children are suspended every year, often at young ages, for minor…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Roald Dahl was a bigot and beloved children’s author. Wes Anderson shows both sides of this complicated persona
~ Will we still have antibiotics in 50 years? We asked 7 global experts
~ 'I hope I've honoured you well': Shanelle Dawson reclaims her mother's story in one of two new books on Lyn Dawson
~ The human factor: why Australia's net zero transition risks failing unless it is fair
~ How the 'laws of war' apply to the conflict between Israel and Hamas
~ A campaign pushes for first Black woman justice in Brazil's Supreme Court
~ An overseas media report reignites Jamaica's longstanding concern regarding limited beach access
~ The hidden risks of buy now, pay later: What shoppers need to know
~ India's accusation of 'terrorism' is a ploy to hide its own human rights abuses
~ The impact of work on well-being: 6 factors that will affect the future of work and health inequalities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter