How climate change-induced stress is altering fish hormones — with huge repercussions for reproduction
By Valérie S. Langlois, Professor/Professeure titulaire, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Diana Castañeda-Cortés, Postdoctoral, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Juan Ignacio Fernandino, Associate research scientist, Developmental Biology Laboratory, Instituto Tecnológico de Chascomús (CONICET-UNSAM), Universidad Nacional de San Martín
Climate change is causing higher levels of stress in fish, and the resulting hormonal imbalances are fundamentally altering entire populations.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 15, 2023