Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How climate change-induced stress is altering fish hormones — with huge repercussions for reproduction

By Valérie S. Langlois, Professor/Professeure titulaire, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Diana Castañeda-Cortés, Postdoctoral, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Juan Ignacio Fernandino, Associate research scientist, Developmental Biology Laboratory, Instituto Tecnológico de Chascomús (CONICET-UNSAM), Universidad Nacional de San Martín
Climate change is causing higher levels of stress in fish, and the resulting hormonal imbalances are fundamentally altering entire populations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A campaign pushes for first Black woman justice in Brazil's Supreme Court
~ An overseas media report reignites Jamaica's longstanding concern regarding limited beach access
~ The hidden risks of buy now, pay later: What shoppers need to know
~ India's accusation of 'terrorism' is a ploy to hide its own human rights abuses
~ The impact of work on well-being: 6 factors that will affect the future of work and health inequalities
~ How did the media perform on the Voice referendum? Let's talk about truth-telling and impartiality
~ View from The Hill: There is a way forward to tackle Indigenous disadvantage after referendum defeat
~ Elephant teeth: how they evolved to cope with climate change-driven dietary shifts
~ Between state and mosque: new book explores the turbulent history of Islamic politics in Mozambique
~ Nigeria wants to revamp its railway network. Four things it needs to do to succeed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter