Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Voice referendum results point to shifting faultlines in Australian politics

By Paul Strangio, Emeritus professor of politics, Monash University
It was Martin Luther King Jr, prophet and martyr of the civil rights movement in the United States, who famously remarked, “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice”. Yet there are times when justice seems to become more distant rather than closer.

Saturday was such an occasion in Australia. The nation failed to grasp an opportunity to help redress the most grievous injustice in its history, the dispossession and exclusion of First Peoples. As Prime Minister Anthony Albanese repeatedly said during the referendum campaign, the 2017 Uluru Statement from the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Elephant teeth: how they evolved to cope with climate change-driven dietary shifts
~ Between state and mosque: new book explores the turbulent history of Islamic politics in Mozambique
~ Nigeria wants to revamp its railway network. Four things it needs to do to succeed
~ If there is to be any healing after the Voice referendum, it will be a long journey
~ 'Lies fuel racism': how the global media covered Australia's Voice to Parliament referendum
~ Setback for Indigenous Rights in Australia
~ Voice to Parliament referendum has been heavily defeated nationally and in all states
~ Deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust spurs a crisis of confidence in the idea of Israel – and its possible renewal
~ Explainer: Australia has voted against an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Here’s what happened
~ From a red tide in 2020 to blood on the floor in 2023 – NZ slams the door on Labour
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter