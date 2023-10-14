Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From a red tide in 2020 to blood on the floor in 2023 – NZ slams the door on Labour

By Richard Shaw, Professor of Politics, Massey University
The final outcome of the general election may not be known for two weeks. But one thing is clear: the country has resoundingly rejected the government that led it through the pandemic.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
