Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Setback for Indigenous Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Aunty Shirley Lomas (L) looks on at a media conference in Redfern, Sydney, Australia ahead of the October 14, 2023 referendum to decide on an Indigenous voice to parliament. © 2023 Jenny Evans/Getty Images Australia’s referendum to enshrine a First Nations voice in the country’s constitution was unsuccessful. But the spotlight remains on the Australian government to ensure First Nations people’s rights to self-determination, and full and effective participation are properly realized. Establishing an Indigenous Voice to parliament was put to a vote on October 14, 2023,…


© Human Rights Watch -
