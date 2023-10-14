Tolerance.ca
Voice to Parliament referendum is defeated after majority of states vote 'no'

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
The Voice to Parliament referendum has failed after the ABC projected victories for the “no” side
nationally and in a majority of states tonight.

The ABC put the “no” vote ahead at 57-43% in NSW (with 53% of the vote counted); 60-40% in Tasmania (with 60% counted); 61-39% in South Australia (with 45% counted); and 65–35% in Queensland (with 25% counted).

It’s very likely there will be a decisive national vote majority against the referendum,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
