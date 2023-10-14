Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Voice to Parliament referendum defeated: results at-a-glance

By Matt Garrow, Editorial Web Developer
The referendum has been defeated, with a “no” majority called by the ABC in at least four states.



The Constitution can only be changed if there is a double majority, meaning there must be a national majority of voters across all states and territories and a majority of voters in a majority of the states (at least four of the six states). The Northern Territory and ACT counts are not included in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ With latex, wood, and flip-flops, Brazilian visual artists create decolonial maps
~ Voice to Parliament referendum is defeated after majority of states vote 'no'
~ Australia: Heartbreaking result as Voice referendum ‘No’ votes prevail
~ Where does international law fit into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?
~ Brazil: Communicators and activists from marginalized communities discuss online harassment and how they protect themselves
~ An itching paradox – a molecule that triggers the urge to scratch also turns down inflammation in the skin
~ Israel seems poised for a massive invasion of Gaza rather than prolonged attrition
~ From Nordic symbols to sledgehammer executions: Inside the Wagner Group's neo-pagan rituals
~ Reflections on hope during unprecedented violence in the Israel-Hamas war
~ Israel/OPT: Appalling Gaza “evacuation order” must be rescinded by Israel immediately
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter