Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An itching paradox – a molecule that triggers the urge to scratch also turns down inflammation in the skin

By Marlys Fassett, Associate Professor of Dermatology, University of California, San Francisco
Itch-sensing neurons in your skin are intertwined with your immune cells. Counterintuitively, the molecule that connects them triggers responses that both worsen and improve skin conditions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
