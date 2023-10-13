Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Appalling Gaza “evacuation order” must be rescinded by Israel immediately

By Amnesty International
The Israeli army’s order to people in northern Gaza and Gaza city to “evacuate” to the south of the Gaza Strip, cannot be considered an effective warning and may amount to forced displacement of the civilian population, a violation of international humanitarian law, said Amnesty International.  The initial announcement gave people 24 hours to leave […] The post Israel/OPT: Appalling Gaza “evacuation order” must be rescinded by Israel immediately appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brazil: Communicators and activists from marginalized communities discuss online harassment and how they protect themselves
~ An itching paradox – a molecule that triggers the urge to scratch also turns down inflammation in the skin
~ Israel seems poised for a massive invasion of Gaza rather than prolonged attrition
~ From Nordic symbols to sledgehammer executions: Inside the Wagner Group's neo-pagan rituals
~ Reflections on hope during unprecedented violence in the Israel-Hamas war
~ Israel-Gaza crisis dominates close of Human Rights Council session
~ In the shadows of destruction and despair: Voices from Gaza's devastation
~ Forests v farmland: what the world would look like if we allocated all our land in the optimal way
~ Israel-Gaza conflict: when social media fakes are rampant, news verification is vital
~ Xi-Putin meeting: here's what it says about their current, and future, relationship
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter