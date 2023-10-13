Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel: Fósforo branco usado em Gaza e no Líbano

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus fall over the Gaza city port, October 11, 2023.  © 2023 Mohammed Adeb/AFP via Getty Images O uso de fósforo branco por Israel em operações militares em Gaza e no Líbano coloca  civis em risco de ferimentos graves e de longo prazo, disse hoje a Human Rights Watch ao divulgar um documento de perguntas e respostas sobre o fósforo branco. A Human Rights Watch verificou vídeos gravados no Líbano e em Gaza em 10 e 11 de outubro de 2023, respectivamente, mostrando múltiplas explosões de fósforo branco disparadas por artilharias…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
