Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan earthquakes: Taliban interference in aid efforts is affecting disaster response

By Michael Semple, Visiting Research Professor, The Senator George J. Mitchell Institute for Global Peace Security and Justice, Queen's University Belfast
Over 1,000 people are thought to have been killed in the latest earthquake to hit Afghanistan. Humanitarian aid agencies are scrambling to help the affected villages. But the realities of Taliban rule are starting to have an impact on the ground, as relations between the authorities and NGOs fray.

Two earthquakes struck Afghanistan’s western province of Herat on October 7 and a third on October 11. Zindajan district, 50km west of Herat, was the worst affected area. It is a rural area of scattered hamlets,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In the shadows of destruction and despair: Voices from Gaza's devastation
~ Forests v farmland: what the world would look like if we allocated all our land in the optimal way
~ Israel-Gaza conflict: when social media fakes are rampant, news verification is vital
~ Xi-Putin meeting: here's what it says about their current, and future, relationship
~ Cardinal Newman: pro-slavery views of prominent 19th-century cleric raise questions about his educational legacy
~ Palestinian conflict: how despair can drive people to violence, even if it puts their lives in danger
~ Wildfire smoke leaves harmful gases in floors and walls − air purifiers aren’t enough, new study shows, but you can clean it up
~ Russia: Russian authorities must immediately stop arbitrary prosecution of Aleksei Navalny’s lawyers
~ Israel/OPT: Appalling Gaza “evacuation order” must be rescinded by Israel immediately.
~ Cameroon: Video Shows Killing by Armed Separatists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter