Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Russian authorities must immediately stop arbitrary prosecution of Aleksei Navalny’s lawyers

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the arrest of three of Aleksei Navalny’s lawyers on charges of “participation in an extremist organization”, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Deputy Director, Denis Krivosheev, said: “As part of their ongoing vendetta against Aleksei Navalny, the Russian authorities have just attacked one of the last lines of defence for Navalny and […] The post Russia: Russian authorities must immediately stop arbitrary prosecution of Aleksei Navalny’s lawyers appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In the shadows of destruction and despair: Voices from Gaza's devastation
~ Forests v farmland: what the world would look like if we allocated all our land in the optimal way
~ Israel-Gaza conflict: when social media fakes are rampant, news verification is vital
~ Xi-Putin meeting: here's what it says about their current, and future, relationship
~ Afghanistan earthquakes: Taliban interference in aid efforts is affecting disaster response
~ Cardinal Newman: pro-slavery views of prominent 19th-century cleric raise questions about his educational legacy
~ Palestinian conflict: how despair can drive people to violence, even if it puts their lives in danger
~ Wildfire smoke leaves harmful gases in floors and walls − air purifiers aren’t enough, new study shows, but you can clean it up
~ Israel/OPT: Appalling Gaza “evacuation order” must be rescinded by Israel immediately.
~ Cameroon: Video Shows Killing by Armed Separatists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter