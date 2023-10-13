Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Appalling Gaza “evacuation order” must be rescinded by Israel immediately.

By Amnesty International
The Israeli army's order to people in northern Gaza and Gaza city to "evacuate" to the south of the Gaza Strip, cannot be considered an effective warning and may amount to forced displacement of the civilian population, a violation of international humanitarian law, said Amnesty International.  The initial announcement gave people 24 hours to leave


© Amnesty International
