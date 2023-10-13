Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Video Shows Killing by Armed Separatists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Geolocation of the video of the execution on the main street of Guzang, North-west region, Cameroon, close to the market. Image: 29 December 2022.  © 2023 CNES / Airbus. Google Earth. Graphic @ Human Rights Watch (Nairobi) – Separatist fighters publicly executed two unarmed men in Guzang, Cameroon’s North-West region, on October 4, 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. The execution, which was filmed, corroborates previous accounts of killings by armed separatist groups, some of them also captured on video. “Separatist fighters show wanton lawlessness and cruelty against…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
