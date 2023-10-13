Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique Police Crack Down on Opposition Before Election Results

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters of the Mozambican National Resistance (RENAMO) gather in Maputo to celebrate the results in the local elections on October 12, 2023. © 2023 by Alfredo Zuniga/AFP via Getty Images Tensions appear to be rising in Mozambique as the country awaits the results of municipal elections held on Wednesday. Ahead of voting day, authorities had increased security measures throughout the country, following violent incidents reported in some municipalities during the election campaign. While election day was largely peaceful, the following day violence re-emerged in several…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In the shadows of destruction and despair: Voices from Gaza's devastation
~ Forests v farmland: what the world would look like if we allocated all our land in the optimal way
~ Israel-Gaza conflict: when social media fakes are rampant, news verification is vital
~ Xi-Putin meeting: here's what it says about their current, and future, relationship
~ Afghanistan earthquakes: Taliban interference in aid efforts is affecting disaster response
~ Cardinal Newman: pro-slavery views of prominent 19th-century cleric raise questions about his educational legacy
~ Palestinian conflict: how despair can drive people to violence, even if it puts their lives in danger
~ Wildfire smoke leaves harmful gases in floors and walls − air purifiers aren’t enough, new study shows, but you can clean it up
~ Russia: Russian authorities must immediately stop arbitrary prosecution of Aleksei Navalny’s lawyers
~ Israel/OPT: Appalling Gaza “evacuation order” must be rescinded by Israel immediately.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter