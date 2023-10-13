Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Steep physical decline with age is not inevitable – here's how strength training can change the trajectory

By Zachary Gillen, Assistant Professor of Exercise Physiology, Mississippi State University
Weightlifting and other forms of resistance training can help stave off loss of muscle mass and other age-related physical decline.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
