Human Rights Observatory

Skin cancer: more people die from types that aren't melanoma – surprise new finding

By Sarah Allinson, Professor, Department of Biomedical and Life Sciences, Lancaster University
If you mention skin cancer, most people think of melanoma – the deadliest skin cancer. The other ones are pretty benign, right?

Not so. Worldwide, more people are now dying of non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) than melanoma, a new study has found.

The study, by researchers at the University Hospital of Nice in France, used patient data collected by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (part of the World Health Organization). It showed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
