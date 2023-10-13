Tolerance.ca
Celebrated novelist Arundhati Roy faces prosecution in India – for a speech she gave in 2010

By Priya Chacko, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, University of Adelaide
Arundhati Roy’s prosecution is just one of a series of actions by Narendra Modi’s government against its opponents – including journalists, activists, students and opposing politicians.The Conversation


© The Conversation
