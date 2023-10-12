Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Canadian R&B artists like Drake and Justin Bieber complicate ideas of race, music and nationality

By Amara Pope, Ph.D. Candidate in Media Studies, Western University
Canadian R&B artists, including Drake, have built lifestyle brands that simultaneously reinforce and challenge dominant beliefs about R&B music as Black and American, and Canadian identity as white.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How clouds protect coral reefs, but will not be enough to save them from us
~ Gaza depends on UN and other global aid groups for food, medicine and basic services – Israel-Hamas war means nothing is getting in
~ How do I know if a rental house is mouldy before I sign the lease? 12 things to check
~ NZ police are using AI to catch criminals – but the law urgently needs to catch up too
~ Israel: White Phosphorus Used in Gaza, Lebanon
~ UN rights body extends mandate of Special Rapporteur on Russia
~ Coming to terms with the past is more important than ever. The Voice referendum is a vital first step
~ Arts organisations say they want to be 'cultural leaders' – but are they living up to their goals?
~ 50 years ago when the Middle East was at war, oil prices skyrocketed. But it probably won't happen this time.
~ Can coffee help you avoid weight gain? Here's what the science says
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter