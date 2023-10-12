Tolerance.ca
Friday essay: a poet, a disciplinarian, an illiterate grandfather – writers reflect on the teachers who shaped them

By Belinda Castles, Lecturer in Creative Writing, University of Sydney
What makes a great writer? A key element is the right teacher. Belinda Castles reflects on her own guides, as do authors such as Margaret Drabble, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o and Paul Theroux in a new book.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
