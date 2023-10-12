Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bank CEOs set the tone from the top when it comes to risky behaviour — new research

By Alper Kara, Professor of Banking and Finance, Brunel University London
Artur Semeyutin, Senior Lecturer in Economics, University of Huddersfield
Said Kaawach, Lecturer in Economics and Finance, University of Huddersfield
Metro Bank positioned itself as “a fresh start to banking” when it launched in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis. It was set up in 2010 as a challenger to the “big five” banks dominating the UK market post-crisis: HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds, Barclays and Santander.

But more recently, Metro Bank has caused concern among its investors for not meeting regulatory requirements…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
