Israel/OPT: Israel must lift illegal and inhumane blockade on Gaza as power plant runs out of fuel

By Amnesty International
The shutdown of Gaza’s only power plant will exacerbate an already desperate humanitarian crisis for more than 2.2 million people trapped in the Gaza Strip, amid a massive bombing campaign by Israel that has killed at least 1,350 people and injured more than 6,000 people. The airstrikes were launched in retaliation to the attack on […] The post Israel/OPT: Israel must lift illegal and inhumane blockade on Gaza as power plant runs out of fuel appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
