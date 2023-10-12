Tolerance.ca
China Forcibly Returns More than 500 to North Korea

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An activist holds a picture of an alleged young North Korean refugee during a demonstration calling on Chinese President Xi Jinping to allow safe passage to North Koreans detained in China, across the street from the Chinese embassy in Washington, DC, September 24, 2021.  © 2021 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images Chinese authorities recently forcibly returned more than 500 people who had escaped North Korea. The returnees, mostly women, are at grave risk of being detained in forced labor camps, and face torture, sexual violence, enforced disappearance, and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
