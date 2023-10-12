Horseshoe crab blood is vital for testing intravenous drugs, but new synthetic alternatives could mean pharma won't bleed this unique species dry
By Kristoffer Whitney, Associate Professor of Science, Technology and Society, Rochester Institute of Technology
Jolie Crunelle, Master's Degree Student in Science, Technology, and Public Policy, Rochester Institute of Technology
Horseshoe crabs play a unique role in medicine, but they’re also ecologically important in their home waters along the Atlantic coast. Can regulators balance the needs of humans and nature?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 12, 2023