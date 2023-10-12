Climate change could lead to food-related civil unrest in UK within 50 years, say experts
By Sarah Bridle, Professor of Food, Climate and Society, University of York
Aled Jones, Professor & Director, Global Sustainability Institute, Anglia Ruskin University
The emptying of supermarket shelves during the COVID pandemic demonstrated the chaos that disruption to the UK’s food supply can provoke. Could this type of disruption have a different cause in the future? And what might the impact on society be?
These are the questions we sought to answer in our new study, which involved surveying 58 leading UK food experts spanning academia,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 12, 2023