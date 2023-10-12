Philadelphia bans safe injection sites – evidence suggests keeping drug users on the street could do more harm than good
By Jordan Hyatt, Associate Professor of Criminology and Justice Studies, Drexel University
Jannet van der Veen, Visiting Fellow at the Center for Public Policy, Drexel University
Synøve Nygaard Andersen, Postdoctoral Fellow in Sociology, University of Oslo
Tony Joakim Ananiassen Sandset, Researcher Fellow at the Centre for Sustainable Healthcare Education, University of Oslo
A group of academics look at the global evidence to examine the potential impact of safe injection sites in Philadelphia and the US.
- Thursday, October 12, 2023