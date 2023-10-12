Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The cost of living crisis can't wait for the next election: three key issues the UK government needs to tackle now

By Kit Colliver, Research Associate at York Law School, University of York
Amy Barnes, Lecturer in Public Health (Policy), University of York
Maddy Power, Research Fellow in the Department of Health Sciences, University of York
Speakers at the 2023 Labour party conference have rightly addressed the economic insecurity affecting families across the UK. As winter approaches, many are at breaking point. One week earlier, however, the Conservatives were notably quiet on this point. And yet, the government’s own statistics show that four in ten adults are struggling with rent or mortgage…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
