Human Rights Observatory

What's at stake now for legitimacy in both Israel and the push for Palestinian self-determination?

By Andrew Thomas, Lecturer in Middle East Studies, Deakin University
Hamas’ attack on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War was the deadliest single day in Israeli history. Showers of rockets, kidnappings and indiscriminate killings have led to a death toll already over 1,200 Israelis, leading many to describe the event as “Israel’s 9/11”.

Israel has wasted no time in its response – declaring “war” and heavily bombarding Gaza. More than 1,000 Gazans have been killed, with the death toll certain to rise. Israel’s…The Conversation


