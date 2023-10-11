Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Unfettered trade in law enforcement equipment fuelling protest violations – new investigation

By Amnesty International
Companies selling less lethal weapons to countries that abuse them to suppress protests, and states licensing these exports, are fuelling a global human rights crisis and must stop this irresponsible trade, Amnesty International said in a new investigation published today. The Repression Trade: Investigating the Transfer of Weapons Used to Crush Dissent identifies 23 major […] The post Global: Unfettered trade in law enforcement equipment fuelling protest violations – new investigation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What's at stake now for legitimacy in both Israel and the push for Palestinian self-determination?
~ Some states already have Indigenous advisory bodies. What are they, and how would the Voice be different?
~ When it comes to Indigenous affairs, Australian voters' opinions are complicated
~ Sudan: Massive protection crisis continues warns UNHCR
~ How did Israeli intelligence miss Hamas' preparations to attack? A US counterterrorism expert explains how Israeli intelligence works
~ How oil companies put the responsibility for climate change on consumers
~ It's time to banish the notwithstanding clause, the slow killer of Canada's rule of law
~ Politicians come and go, but the clock is now ticking on long-promised pharmacare
~ NZ Election 2023: final polls suggest NZ First likely kingmaker as the left makes late gains
~ World News in Brief: recovery efforts in Ukraine, human rights in Sudan and WHO report
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter