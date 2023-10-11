How did Israeli intelligence miss Hamas' preparations to attack? A US counterterrorism expert explains how Israeli intelligence works
By Javed Ali, Associate professor of practice in counterterrorism, domestic terrorrism, cybersecurity and national security law and policy, University of Michigan
Israel’s intelligence capacities are considered some of the best in the world – but unlike the US, it does not have a central organization coordinating all intelligence.
