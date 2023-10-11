Our research shows the number of history academics in Australia has dropped by at least 31% since 1989
By Martin Crotty, Associate Professor in Australian History, The University of Queensland
Frank Bongiorno, Professor of History, ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences, Australian National University
Paul Sendziuk, Associate Professor in History, University of Adelaide
The Australian Catholic University has recently announced it will abolish academic positions in history as part of broader cuts in the humanities. Staff are understandably shocked and dismayed by the news.
Regrettably, the plight of these academics is part of a broader decline in the study…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 11, 2023